Germany opened its EuroBasket 2025 campaign with authority, defeating Montenegro 106-76 behind a dominant performance from Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

The 24-year-old led all scorers with 22 points in just 23 minutes, setting the tone for Germany’s 30-point victory. Wagner added eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist while shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line. His team-high efficiency rating of 21 reflected his overall impact, as he also finished with a plus/minus of +8.

Wagner’s standout performance comes as he prepares to enter his fifth NBA season with the Magic. In 2024-25, he averaged career-high numbers with 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field across 60 contests. Though injuries limited him earlier in the season, Wagner returned to guide Orlando to a second consecutive playoff berth.

Germany benefitted from Wagner’s presence in the opener, as he attacked the rim, converted at the free-throw line, and consistently created scoring opportunities. His performance mirrored the type of versatility that has established him as one of the NBA’s rising stars.

Franz Wagner shines as Tristan da Silva provides depth in Germany’s EuroBasket start

Another Orlando connection played a role in the victory as well. Tristan da Silva, preparing for his second NBA season, added four points, two steals, and one rebound in 14 minutes. The forward shot 2-for-6 from the field, finishing with a +19 plus/minus and an efficiency rating of 3.

Da Silva appeared in 74 games as a rookie, averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 41.2% overall and 33.5% from beyond the arc. His presence alongside Wagner gives Germany additional depth in the frontcourt heading into the rest of the tournament.

Assistant coach Alan Ibrahimagic credited Germany’s second-half adjustments as the key to the win.

“We expected a tough game, because the first game in the tournament is always tough,” Ibrahimagic said. “It’s a good Montenegro team, and I expect them to get better as the tournament progresses. We focused on us, we played pretty good offense, first half, had some good shots, but defensively there was room to improve, that’s what we did in the second half, and we played our pace.”

Germany, which won its first-ever FIBA World Cup gold medal in 2023, enters EuroBasket with heightened expectations. With Wagner leading the way, the team will aim to continue its strong start in its second group-stage matchup against Sweden on Friday.

For Wagner, the tournament offers another opportunity to showcase the strides he has made with his offensive game while reinforcing his role as a cornerstone for both Germany and the Magic.