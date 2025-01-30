The Orlando Magic are in the middle of a giant skid. Entering Thursday, the Magic sit at 24-24 on the year and have lost six of their last seven games. To make things worse, the Magic have a 4-10 record in the month of January. On Thursday, the Magic face off against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road in the second game of a six-game road trip.

Magic star guard Jalen Suggs missed almost the entire month of January as he was out from January 4 until returning on January 25 against the Detroit Pistons. However, there are questions about whether he will suit up against the Blazers.

Jalen Suggs' injury status as Magic face Blazers

The most recent injury report on Thursday had Suggs listed as questionable with a left quad contusion. Suggs had missed most of the month due to a back issue, but he returned against the Pistons before suffering another injury scare and being forced to leave the game. Before exiting, Suggs had eight points on 3-of-8 from the field. Luckily, the Magic still defeated the Pistons as Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero combined for 64 points.

After the game, it was reported that Suggs had a quad contusion, and in turn, he ended up missing the game against the Heat on Monday night.

Suggs is an important part of the Magic team, and they went just 2-8 in the time he missed earlier in the month. On the year, he is averaging 16.2 points per game, good for third on the team behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

This is the final game of January for the Magic, and after this, they face off against the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Denver Nuggets in a tough West Coast road trip before returning home on February 8.