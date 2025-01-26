The Orlando Magic have seen their share of unfortunate injury luck this season. While they recently welcomed Paolo Banchero back in the lineup, and as well as getting Franz Wagner back from injury, they suffered another injury scare on Saturday. Jalen Suggs exited the Magic’s game against the Detroit Pistons with an apparent injury.

Jalen Suggs slipped on the court during the fourth quarter of the Magic’s game against the Pistons, and left to the locker room with an apparent injury. It’s a huge blow for the fourth-year guard who has been sidelined due to injury since Jan 4.

Suggs was cleared to play, and Magic fans will await an update that hopefully won’t be too bad for them. Suggs had been deadline with a back issue and the Magic struggled, going 2-8 in his absence. He’s emerged as one of the better defensive wings in the NBA.

Before being sidelined he had been putting up career numbers. Coming into Saturday’s game against the Bulls, Suggs had appeared in 34 games, at just about 29 minutes per game. He had been averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 41 percent shooting from the field, 31.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Suggs’ points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocked shots and free-throw percentage are all career-highs. The former Gonzaga star was originally selected by the Magic with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With a healthy lineup, the Magic looked like a team on the rise that could emerge as a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. Despite the potential injury to Suggs, the Magic were able to defeat the Pistons, 121-113. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Magic and the climbed back over .500 at 24-23. They are currently in eighth place in the East standings.