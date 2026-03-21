The NBA fined Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs $25,000 following the team’s 130-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, citing an in-game incident involving his mouthpiece.

The league announced the discipline Saturday in a statement shared by Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the release, Suggs was penalized for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of the spectator stands during the first quarter of the contest at Spectrum Center.

“Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of the spectator stands, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Suggs was assessed a technical foul, occurred with 5:35 remaining in the first quarter of the Magic’s 130-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on March 19 at Spectrum Center.”

Jalen Suggs fined following incident in Magic loss to Hornets

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Suggs received a technical foul at the time of the incident, which took place early in the game. The fine reflects the league’s policy regarding actions deemed to pose a risk to spectators or violate standards of conduct.

In the loss, Suggs finished with nine points, two steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes. He shot 4-for-12 from the field and 1-for-5 from 3-point range as Orlando struggled to contain Charlotte throughout the contest.

The defeat dropped the Magic to 38-31 on the season and extended their losing streak to three games. Orlando now faces a quick turnaround as it prepares to host the Los Angeles Lakers (45-25) on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Magic will look to regain momentum against a Lakers team that enters the matchup riding an eight-game winning streak.