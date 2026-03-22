The Los Angeles Lakers have appealed Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul after his exchange with Gogo Bitadze of the Orlando Magic during a 105-104 win, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Luka's technical foul came after both players were assessed double technicals for continued taunting.

If the call stands, Doncic will serve a one-game suspension against the Detroit Pistons. That might disrupt the Lakers’ nine-game win streak at a critical moment.

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Luka Doncic admitted frustration but said Gogo Bitadze crossed a line. Meanwhile, the Lakers argue a warning should have come first, though officials say one was already issued.

Despite it all, Doncic finished with 33 points and eight assists against the Magic.