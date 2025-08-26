With the 2025-26 NBA season two months away, ESPN’s panel of insiders has identified Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley as the leading candidate for NBA Coach of the Year. Mosley topped the projections with 48 points, doubling the total of Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, who placed second with 24 points.

Mosley, who was hired by Orlando in 2021, has overseen a steady rebuild and guided a young core into playoff contention. Over the past two seasons, the Magic have returned to the postseason and shown promise behind All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and standout wing Franz Wagner. Now, with new reinforcements in place, ESPN’s analysts believe Mosley is positioned to elevate the franchise into the upper tier of the Eastern Conference.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk emphasized Mosley’s role in transitioning Orlando from a developmental project to a team expected to win immediately.

“Jamahl Mosley was tasked with developing the Magic when he was hired in 2021, and he got a young core to two straight playoff appearances. But now, Mosley has a roster built to make a run at winning the injury-weakened East, and our panel is betting Mosley will captain a significant leap forward and take home Coach of the Year honors,” Youngmisuk wrote.

The Magic enter the new season projected to surpass the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2010-11 campaign, a benchmark that would highlight the franchise’s progress under Mosley. The additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones headline Orlando’s offseason upgrades. Bane, acquired in a blockbuster trade with Memphis, brings much-needed perimeter scoring and three-point shooting, while Jones provides veteran stability at point guard to complement the team’s young stars.

Magic’s health and Eastern Conference shifts strengthen Jamahl Mosley’s Coach of the Year bid

Article Continues Below

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in 2022, has continued his upward trajectory, averaging 25.9 points last season despite being limited by a torn oblique. Wagner also reached a career-best scoring output (24.2 points) before suffering the same injury. Both are expected to return fully healthy for 2025-26. Jalen Suggs’ recovery from left knee surgery remains a key factor, as his All-Defensive caliber presence is critical to Orlando’s backcourt identity.

The broader context of the Eastern Conference also adds weight to Mosley’s candidacy. The Boston Celtics will begin the season without Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles injury. The Indiana Pacers face a similar blow with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the year. The Philadelphia 76ers remain uncertain about the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George, while the Milwaukee Bucks have undergone significant roster changes around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This shifting landscape has created an opening for the Magic to emerge as one of the East’s top contenders. A breakthrough season that results in more than 50 wins, combined with Orlando’s rise from a rebuilding team to a championship threat, could position Mosley as the favorite for the league’s top coaching honor.

Mosley’s development-focused approach has already earned credibility within the league, and his ability to translate Orlando’s talent into consistent winning basketball will determine whether he fulfills ESPN’s prediction. As the Magic prepare for training camp, expectations are higher than they have bee