Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley believes Paolo Banchero is well on his way to becoming one of the NBA’s elite players. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Mosley praised the 22-year-old forward’s rapid rise in his third NBA season, predicting a future that includes Most Valuable Player consideration.

“He is going to be doing it for a long dang time in this league. A problem,” Mosley said. “I don’t know if I can say it early on, but he is going to be an MVP candidate sooner [rather than] later, I promise you that.”

Banchero is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game on 45.3% shooting from the field and 31.9% from three-point range across 44 games this season. He returned in January after missing over two months due to a torn oblique and has since played some of the best basketball of his young career.

Since the All-Star break, Banchero has elevated his game to another level, averaging 29.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Only Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged more points during that span.

Paolo Banchero’s dominant run with Magic fuels rising belief in future MVP trajectory

Banchero continued his post-break surge on Thursday night, powering the Magic to a 109-97 win over the Washington Wizards with 33 points, 18 rebounds, eight assists, and a block. It marked the first time a Magic player has posted at least 30 points and 18 rebounds in a game since Nikola Vucevic in 2021. The win moved Orlando to 38-40 on the season, holding onto the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

On Monday, Banchero reached a rare statistical milestone in the Magic’s 116-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. He became just the third player in NBA history to record at least 4,000 points, 1,300 rebounds, and 900 assists by the age of 22 or younger, joining LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

“There is not much that needs to be said that he is not doing right now,” Mosley said. “He is showing out. Showing what he needs to be doing. Showing what class he belongs in. He is special not just on the dang court, but off the court as well. That is who he is. That is what he represents.”

The Magic return home next Tuesday to open a two-game homestand, starting with a pivotal matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, followed by a Wednesday night contest against the Boston Celtics (56-20).