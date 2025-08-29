Lawrence Dority, the man convicted of killing former Orlando Magic forward Adreian Payne, has been sentenced to life in prison, according to a report from Allison Petro of WESH 2.

The sentencing took place on Friday, weeks after Dority was found guilty of second-degree murder in an Orange County courtroom. The conviction stems from the 2022 fatal shooting of Payne, who was 31 years old at the time of his death.

The incident occurred on May 9, 2022, outside a townhouse complex off Curry Ford Road in Orlando. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find Payne unresponsive inside his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dority was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder. Throughout the trial, he pleaded not guilty and maintained that he acted in self-defense.

During his testimony, Dority became emotional when asked about the number of shots he fired.

“I just want to go home,” he said through tears.

Dority testified that he feared for his life and believed he was acting to protect himself and his family. However, investigators noted that Payne was unarmed during the encounter. The jury ultimately rejected Dority’s claim of self-defense and reached a guilty verdict.

Payne, a former standout at Michigan State, was selected 15th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He went on to play five seasons in the league with stints on the Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Orlando Magic. His final NBA appearances came during the 2017–18 season with Orlando, where he played in five games.

Beyond his NBA career, Payne played professionally overseas and was widely recognized for his character and community involvement. He drew national attention for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl battling cancer, during his college years at Michigan State. Their bond became a symbol of strength and compassion, earning widespread admiration.

The life sentence marks the legal conclusion of a case that spanned more than two years. It follows a lengthy trial process delayed by procedural factors and the COVID-19 pandemic. Payne’s death drew mourning across the basketball community, with former teammates, coaches, and fans expressing their grief and honoring his legacy.

Dority will serve his life sentence without the possibility of parole.