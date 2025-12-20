The Orlando Magic released their latest injury report Saturday morning as the team continues its four-game road trip, with both Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac facing uncertain availability ahead of a matchup against the Utah Jazz.

The Magic (15-12) listed Suggs as doubtful with a left hip contusion, while Isaac was labeled questionable with the same injury designation. Orlando is set to face the Jazz (10-16) on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City.

Suggs has not played since Dec. 13, when he suffered the injury during Orlando’s 132-120 loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinals. Before exiting in the third quarter, the 24-year-old guard delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season, scoring 26 points with seven assists and two rebounds. He shot 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-8 from three-point range and 4-for-6 from the free throw line across 29 minutes. Suggs briefly returned in the fourth quarter but appeared for less than two minutes before being shut down for the remainder of the game.

Isaac also last appeared in that contest against New York. The veteran forward finished with five points and four rebounds while shooting 2-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from beyond the arc in 10 minutes of action. Like Suggs, Isaac did not return to game action following the semifinal loss.

Magic list Jalen Suggs as doubtful, Jonathan Isaac questionable vs. Jazz

Article Continues Below

The 24-year-old guard has been a central piece of Orlando’s backcourt when available. Through 21 games this season, the former All-Defensive Second Team selection is averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 32.8% from three-point range while playing 25.6 minutes per contest, providing a two-way presence on both ends of the floor.

Isaac’s role has been more limited as the season has progressed. The 28-year-old forward is averaging career lows across the board, posting 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 23.1% from three-point range. He has appeared in 23 games and is playing a career-low 10.3 minutes per game, reflecting a reduced spot in the rotation.

The Magic enter Saturday’s matchup looking to halt a two-game losing streak after a 126-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Orlando led by as many as 14 points in that contest before fading late. Paolo Banchero anchored the performance with a triple-double, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in 39 minutes while shooting 9-for-21 from the field and 8-for-12 from the free throw line.

With Suggs doubtful and Isaac questionable, Orlando may once again lean heavily on its remaining rotation as it navigates injuries during the road trip. The Magic have not announced any changes to their lineup beyond the injury report, leaving both players’ statuses to be determined closer to tipoff.