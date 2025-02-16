Mac McClung slammed his way into NBA history on Saturday night inside the Chase Center. The Orlando Magic guard, plus G League talent, is the league's only three-consecutive NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion. He delivered the hat trick in epic fashion for the 2025 showcase.

But McClung hopping over a car wasn't the only astonishing feat attached to him. Nor even McClung's dunk earnings compared to past NBA contracts, which also came to light.

McClung has a stunning stat that proves his unlikely dominance at the popular all-star contest. He has more dunks during NBA All-Star Weekend than in career dunks, as noted by Clutch Points.

Among the stunning marks attached to McClung? He's only made 12 field goals in five total games — through four NBA seasons. He's earned only 50.5 total career minutes of action. He even showed up to San Francisco representing two franchises and not just Orlando. McClung represented the Osceola Magic as part of his rare two-way contract between the NBA and the G League.

How Mac McClung Fares in NBA G League

The 26-year-old McClung is more established outside of the NBA.

In suiting up for the other Magic, he's averaging 24.7 points per game. He's also dishing out 6.5 assists per contest.

McClung even delivered a 39-point, 10-assist outing on Feb. 7 — eight days before trekking to Northern California to take part in the all-star festivities. Lastly, McClung is a past G League Most Valuable Player.

The 6-foot-2 only dazzles NBA fans when the all-star game is on deck. He becomes the dominating dunker in his field of competition. McClung earned this stirring title from NBA insider for ESPN Shams Charania.

“He is arguably the best to do this event,” Charania posted on X.

Charania handed McClung that label on the same night of Vince Carter's epic 2000 slam dunk contest, long considered the greatest dunk performance ever. Except “Vinsanity” never got the chance to defend his title after that showing in Oakland. McClung defended his three straight years, and now believes the 2025 version was his last dunk contest.