Mac McClung earned a healthy bank account after throwing down another epic NBA All-Star Slam Dunk contest. He's even collectively richer than his own NBA earnings, even with the Orlando Magic.

McClung hopped over a car and taller teammates of his while inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Magic's McClung delivered a third consecutive epic dunk night on Saturday — culminating in winning the slam dunk contest title. He's the NBA's first-ever three consecutive slam dunk champion.

The Magic guard, however, secured one more earning: McClung became more than $300,000 richer, per NBA statistician Keerthika Uthayakumar. McClung has reeled in more money off his three dunk contests than what he's made during the regular season.

It's quite the unique way to make money in the league. But McClung definitely secured one more bag — a money bag thanks to one more exciting dunk night.

Fans call for NBA to reward Mac McClung

McClung earned new backers after securing his third dunk title. Some believe he deserved another money making deal: An NBA contract.

“Mac Mcclung deserves an nba roster spot for his actual game not just because he can dunk,” one fan posted on X.

Gino Fornaro of Barstool Sports is another McClung backer. Plus fired off a suggestion to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“Mac McClung deserves an NBA contract for being the only reason to tune into the dunk contest 3 years in a row. Adam Silver needs to scratch his back,” Fornaro posted.

Even ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania couldn't help but praise McClung. Charania called the Magic guard “arguably the best to do this event.”

McClung delivered a double-double just eight days ago in the NBA's G League. He dropped 39 points and dished 10 assists for the Osceola Magic on Feb. 7. But he only strikes it rich when he's taking flight for dunks. Now, he's got fans believing he deserves a richer deal.