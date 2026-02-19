The Orlando Magic are focused on resetting their mindset as they return from All-Star weekend.

Orlando (28-25) opens a four-game road trip Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings (12-44) at 10:00 p.m. ET. After several days away from game action, star forward Paolo Banchero said the team’s priority is bringing back its edge — and its confidence.

“It’s vital, it’s super important,” Banchero said at Thursday’s practice. “Our energy gotta be right, our swag gotta be right, and we just gotta be ready to come out and ball so I’m excited.”

The Magic enter the final stretch of the regular season looking to solidify their postseason position. With 29 games remaining, Banchero emphasized the importance of the upcoming trip.

“Definitely put together some great games here on this road trip, get some wins, and just get ready for this push… gotta win some games, gotta put ourselves in good position for the postseason, so it’s a big stretch right here that we’re about to go down.”

Paolo Banchero, Jamahl Mosley stress identity and focus as Magic begin second-half reset

Beyond wins and losses, Banchero pointed to identity and cohesion as defining factors for the second half.

“Just playing together, you know, figuring out how we want to play [and] what type of team we want to be and yeah, just taking it one game at a time with a singular focus and just doing whatever we gotta do to win games,” he said. “I think that’s the main point is whatever it is, we gotta win so guys gotta be ready to step up to the challenge.”

Banchero added that the break provided an opportunity to mentally recharge.

“Oh yeah, for sure just getting after it, training, conditioning and then you know just taking the time to relax and enjoy the sun, the beach and stuff like that – some peace and quiet was nice so definitely took the time to just mentally reset but at the same time preparing for this back half of the season, it’s a huge part of the season right here so just gotta be ready to go.”

Head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed that sentiment, describing the break as a “full reset” while stressing that attention to detail must remain consistent.

“One game at a time and I think with Sacramento it’s just understanding what this building is and how they play and their freedom to play and how they attack the basket, getting downhill, one on one basketball, but they’ve got guys that can really flat out score,” Mosley said. “And so we’ve got to make sure we’re tying into our defense, understanding our gameplan, and focusing on that side of the ball more than anything.”

Moritz Wagner emphasizes daily standard entering final stretch

Mosley said practice intensity reflected renewed focus.

“Just beginning a full reset,” he said. “I think the ability to get away from the game for a while and understand how much you appreciate it, what you’re able to get to do versus what you have to do, and these guys came back with that joy and that focus today in practice.”

He emphasized that the team’s standard cannot fluctuate.

“Just constantly putting in the work,” Mosley said. “Our everyday work ethic has got to be on point… Our standard has to be set night in and night out. But again, every game is going to be different, but the way we play shouldn’t adjust.”

Center Moritz Wagner reinforced the importance of staying present.

“Well we got 29 games left, day by day,” Wagner said. “Don’t look ahead too far, stay kind of in our little bubble and just to try to grind out some enough wins to make the playoffs.”

As the road trip begins, the Magic are aiming to pair renewed energy with disciplined execution — and bring their “swag” back with them.