The Orlando Magic have been a major disappointment this year, currently sitting at 28-25 as they prepare to return from the All-Star break. The Magic pushed all their chips to the center of the table over the offseason by trading for Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, but thus far, they don't have much to show for it.

One of the big culprits for the Magic's decline has been the play of Paolo Banchero, who has regressed in a major way so far this season.

Recently, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins took to ESPN's NBA Today to hit Banchero with a harsh label.

“I will go a little further and say Paolo Banchero has been the biggest disappointment player-wise,” said Perkins, per the NBA on ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

While Banchero still has a ton of natural talent, many fans have grown tired of his poor shot selection, occasional lapses on defense, and overall lack of progression from his rookie year.

This, combined with frequent injury concerns for the Magic, particularly to co-star Franz Wagner, has left Orlando currently sitting in play-in position in the East, which is well below where most pundits projected them to be at this point in the season.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for Orlando to turn things around, and it's not off the table that Banchero could improve his basketball IQ and decision-making as his career progresses. However, for now, he is just hoping to avoid following the career trajectory of players like Ja Morant, who were also lauded early on in their careers before slowly dwindling into obscurity.

In any case, the Magic will next hit the floor on Thursday evening as they begin a West Coast trip against the Sacramento Kings, in what will be their first game after the All-Star break. Tipoff is set for 10:00 pm ET.