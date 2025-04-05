Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is embracing the high-stakes atmosphere as his team works to solidify its standing ahead of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

With a 38-40 record, the Magic have officially clinched a berth in the Play-In but remain in a tight race to secure the No. 7 seed and home-court advantage. Orlando currently holds a one-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference and sits 2.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat, who occupy the 10th seed.

“It’s really getting close to the end. The position we’re in, every game matters to put ourselves in the best position possible for the postseason,” Banchero told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “So, some teams that are at the top or the bottom [of the standings] are resting guys. But we’re the opposite. We’re trying to get every game, doing whatever we can right now.”

Injuries have disrupted Orlando’s season, with Paolo Banchero sidelined earlier in the year by a torn oblique. Franz Wagner missed extended time with a similar injury, while Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner will miss the remainder of the season. Despite those setbacks, the Magic have rallied to regain momentum entering the final stretch.

“I would say the pressure is high,” Banchero said. “A couple losses, you can be in the 10 [seed]. A couple wins, you can be in seven, maybe six. So, it’s a lot of pressure, but honestly it’s the fun part of the season.”

Paolo Banchero embraces Play-In reality as Magic prepare for potential showdown with Hawks

Banchero acknowledged the Play-In Tournament isn’t the ideal route into the postseason but expressed readiness for the challenge.

“My mind is kind of moving towards the play-in. Obviously, that’s not where you want to be, but that’s our reality. So, we will likely end up there, but who knows? But if we do end up there, I’ll be excited, ready to play, ready to get a win.”

A potential Play-In matchup against the Hawks looms large. The two teams have split their first two meetings this season, and they will face off twice more to close out the regular season, including the finale on April 13 in Atlanta. The outcome of those contests could decide who hosts the 7-vs-8 game.

“The Atlanta Hawks, that is a team myself and my teammates would say we’re very familiar with,” Banchero said. “We play them four times a year, always have had close games with them since I first got to the league.”

In 10 matchups over the past two seasons, the Hawks hold a 7-3 advantage. Trae Young has averaged 28.7 points and 11 assists in nine of those games. Banchero has matched that production with 24.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field against Atlanta.

Banchero prepares for potential rematch with Cavaliers or showdown with defending champion Celtics

Looking beyond the Play-In, Banchero addressed possible first-round matchups in the playoffs. With the Boston Celtics (57-20) and Cleveland Cavaliers (62-15) locked into the top two seeds, Orlando will face one of those teams should it advance.

“With the position we’re in and the season starting to near its end, you start peeping the standards and looking at where you’re at,” Banchero said. “And with us being the seven-eight [seed] between there, hopefully staying there, it’s either going to be Boston or Cleveland [in the first round of the playoffs].”

The Orlando Magic dropped two of three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season but snapped Cleveland’s franchise-record 16-game win streak in March behind a near triple-double from Banchero, who finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Last season, the Cavaliers eliminated Orlando in seven games during the first round of the playoffs.

The Magic have split their two matchups with the Celtics this season and will host the final meeting on Wednesday in Orlando. The Magic have won five of their last nine meetings with Boston. In eight games against the defending champions, Banchero has averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

“Either a rematch with Cleveland, who we saw last year [in the playoffs], or see us in Boston, the defending champs. However it ends up, I’ll be excited for the challenge, and soon we’ll find out,” Banchero said. “I’m just getting mentally ready for whatever it is, whatever happens — being mentally prepared, physically ready, just for the series.”

Orlando’s final three games — including two against Atlanta — will ultimately determine its Play-In seeding and whether they can host the crucial 7-vs-8 game.