As the Orlando Magic gear up for the 2025-26 NBA season, newly acquired guard Desmond Bane is already looking ahead to a unique midseason experience. The Magic are scheduled to travel overseas in January for two games in Europe, but Bane admitted he has one regret about the trip.

Speaking on The Sixth Man Show – Orlando Magic Podcast, Bane expressed enthusiasm about the chance to represent the NBA internationally while also acknowledging his disappointment over the location of the matchup.

“I’m excited to go over to Europe, of course. Be a part of expanding the game and bringing notoriety to the NBA. We get to see how Franz and Mo living over there, go kick it with them. I spent a little time in London this summer and I mean it’s a real nice city, one of my favorite cities. So can’t be too upset, but definitely wanted to go back to Memphis – come back and just see family, see friends, and go compete against them in their building.”

Desmond Bane disappointed Magic's Europe trip replaces Grizzlies homecoming

Article Continues Below

Bane, who was traded to Orlando from the Memphis Grizzlies on Father’s Day in a blockbuster deal, will now face his former team in Berlin on Jan. 15, 2026, and again in London on Jan. 18, 2026. The games mark the beginning of the NBA’s three-year Europe Games slate, which will include stops in Paris and Manchester in 2027 and return to Berlin and Paris in 2028.

For Bane, the matchup against his former team carries personal significance. Drafted by the Grizzlies in 2020, he spent the first five years of his career in Memphis, establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable perimeter shooters before being traded to Orlando. His regret centers on missing the opportunity to step back into FedExForum, where he had envisioned a return in front of family, friends, and longtime fans.

Still, Bane said he remains excited about the broader experience. The Magic’s roster features strong German ties with Franz and Moritz Wagner, as well as forward Tristan da Silva, making Berlin a particularly meaningful setting for the team’s first contest of the trip. The games also spotlight the NBA’s efforts to continue growing its presence in European markets.

Orlando will open its season Oct. 22 at the KIA Center against the Miami Heat, with Bane expected to play a central role alongside Paolo Banchero and Wagner as the franchise eyes deeper playoff contention.