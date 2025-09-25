As Desmond Bane prepares for his first season with the Orlando Magic, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard is setting a bold target for his new role. The 27-year-old sharpshooter guaranteed he will attempt a career-high number of three-pointers this year.

Speaking on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Bane revealed the directive he has already received from the Magic coaching staff.

“Yeah, I mean I think that’s the goal,” Bane said. “We’ve been playing and scrimmaging over the last two weeks and it’s very apparent what they want from me. They want me to shoot threes, they want me to be aggressive and score the ball and every time they feel that I can get a shot off, they let me know about it. So, I think that I’ll definitely be at career numbers as far as [3-point] attempts go.”

Bane averaged 6.1 three-point attempts per game last season with Memphis after attempting a career-high 8.6 per game during the 2023-24 campaign. He has connected on 40 percent of his threes across his four-year NBA career. His arrival in Orlando is expected to bring perimeter scoring balance to a roster anchored by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Beyond his personal goals, Bane praised the team’s roster construction and defensive potential.

“I think that I'll definitely be at career numbers as far as [3-point] attempts go.” Desmond Bane on his new role with the Magic 🗣 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/2McWBIgc6h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2025

“I think they have a unique roster. The size that they have on this roster is unreal. I mean you look at Jalen Suggs, a big guard, Anthony Black’s a bigger guard, and then next to them you have 6’10 wings and forwards so it’s no secret to why they were such a good defensive team. I’m super excited, the guys are really good guys – seems like we have a chance to do something special.”

Desmond Bane embraces high expectations entering first Magic season

Article Continues Below

The Magic acquired Bane on Father’s Day in a blockbuster deal with Memphis. Orlando sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap to the Grizzlies in exchange for the sharpshooting guard. The move was one of the franchise’s most aggressive transactions in years, underscoring their commitment to building around their young core.

When asked about the price Orlando paid to bring him in, Bane said the transaction itself did not affect his mindset.

“It doesn’t really move me one way or another,” Bane said. “When I had talks with Jeff, kinda similar to some of the stuff you’re saying, like he feels like I was one of the missing pieces to get them over the top. It’s my job to go out there and win basketball games and prove the decision right. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Bane joins an Orlando team coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and a 47-win season in 2023-24, the franchise’s best record since 2010-11. His addition, along with veteran guard Tyus Jones, gives head coach Jamahl Mosley more backcourt depth and offensive firepower heading into the 2025-26 season.

The Magic will open their season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the KIA Center against the Miami Heat.