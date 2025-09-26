As the Orlando Magic prepare to open the 2025-26 NBA season, newly acquired guard Desmond Bane believes teammate Paolo Banchero is on the verge of taking another leap forward.

Bane, who joined Orlando in a blockbuster trade from the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this summer, shared his expectations for Banchero on The Kevin O’Connor Show. With less than a month before the Magic host the Miami Heat in their season opener on Oct. 22 at the KIA Center, Bane pointed to Banchero’s mindset and hunger entering his fourth NBA campaign.

“We just had a team mini-camp in Vegas, he’s gonna be a monster,” Bane said. “And the thing that I like about him a lot is he’s very selfless, like he just wants to win. I expect a big season out of him and I think he expects a big season out of himself. More than anything, I just feel the hunger that he has coming into this season so I’m super excited to get around him and happy to complement his skillset.”

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero has emerged as the face of the franchise. He won Rookie of the Year in 2023, earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024, and has guided Orlando to consecutive postseason appearances. The Magic’s 47-win campaign in 2023-24 marked the team’s best regular-season finish since the Dwight Howard era.

Banchero built on that momentum last season despite being limited to 46 games due to a torn oblique. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from three across 34.4 minutes per contest.

“I think that I'll definitely be at career numbers as far as [3-point] attempts go.” Desmond Bane on his new role with the Magic 🗣 (via @YahooSports)pic.twitter.com/2McWBIgc6h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2025

Desmond Bane predicts big year for Paolo Banchero as Magic aim to contend

Article Continues Below

In the playoffs, Banchero elevated his performance further. During Orlando’s first-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, he averaged 29.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc across five games. Despite the loss, his production underscored his ability to rise to postseason competition.

Bane, who has averaged 16.9 points and 40 percent shooting from three over his career, is expected to play a critical role in complementing Banchero and Franz Wagner as the Magic’s offense continues to develop. His addition, alongside veteran guard Tyus Jones, adds more scoring depth and experience to a roster that has leaned heavily on its young core.

During the same appearance, Bane also praised the Magic’s defensive foundation and roster balance.

“I think they have a unique roster. The size that they have on this roster is unreal. I mean you look at Jalen Suggs, a big guard, Anthony Black’s a bigger guard, and then next to them you have 6’10 wings and forwards so it’s no secret to why they were such a good defensive team. I’m super excited, the guys are really good guys – seems like we have a chance to do something special.”

With Bane in the fold and Banchero entering his prime years, Orlando will look to extend its postseason streak and contend deeper in the Eastern Conference.