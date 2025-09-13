As the Orlando Magic prepare for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, two-time NBA champion and player agent Mike Miller believes star forward Paolo Banchero has only begun to tap into his potential.

In the first episode of The 5tandard, Miller described Banchero as being at the “tip of the iceberg” as he enters his fourth NBA season.

“Tip of the iceberg,” Miller said when asked how talented Banchero is. “Paolo’s biggest thing was just, ‘How can I be the best basketball player?’ Like he just cared about basketball. That’s rare.”

Miller continued by emphasizing Banchero’s passion and commitment to improving his game.

“He’s just beginning to understand how freaking good he is. The one thing I’ll say about him and why I’ll bet on him all day long is cause he absolutely loves it and dives into it,” Miller said. “I think he’s this new era. He’s 6’10”-6’11”, 270, moves like a guard, plays like a guard. I think he has a chance to be one of the best. I would bet everything that he’s going to be one of those dudes that we talk about for the longest time.”

Paolo Banchero leads Magic's resurgence with eyes on next step

Article Continues Below

Since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Banchero has quickly become the face of the franchise. He won Rookie of the Year in 2023 and earned his first All-Star selection the following season. His emergence has helped guide Orlando to consecutive postseason appearances, marking the franchise’s most consistent stretch of success in over a decade.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Banchero helped lead the Magic to a 47-35 record, the team’s best since the Dwight Howard era in 2010-11. Despite being limited to just 46 games last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 45.2% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc. He has already established himself as one of the league’s premier young forwards.

The Magic continued to build around their 22-year-old cornerstone this summer. In June, the team acquired guard Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster trade and added veteran guard Tyus Jones to solidify the backcourt. With those moves, Orlando positioned itself as a rising contender in the Eastern Conference.

Banchero now enters his fourth year with heightened expectations and the endorsement of a trusted mentor in Miller, who has closely observed his development. Miller’s remarks highlight the belief that Banchero is not just a centerpiece for Orlando, but potentially one of the defining players of his generation.

Orlando will open its season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the KIA Center against the Miami Heat.