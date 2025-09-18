As Desmond Bane prepares for his sixth NBA season and first with the Orlando Magic, the 27-year-old guard is embracing a new challenge while setting high expectations. After arriving in a blockbuster Father’s Day trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, Bane has expressed confidence in Orlando’s potential heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

In an interview with Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Bane made clear his belief that the Magic are poised to contend.

“I don’t think that there is any limit to put on what this team can do,” Bane said. “I mean, we are a new team, adding some new pieces and things like that. But we have a very good roster in place, a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. So it’s very exciting from that standpoint.”

Bane added that he hopes to be more than just a scorer for his new team.

“I just want to come in and be the glue, the guy that brings this whole thing together, kind of rounds out some of the gaps that they may have had in their team,” he said.

Desmond Bane sees no limit with Magic's core after Grizzlies trade

The Magic acquired Bane by sending Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a 2029 pick swap to Memphis. The trade underscored Orlando’s intent to move from a young playoff team into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender.

Bane arrives with a strong résumé. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range across 69 contests. His perimeter shooting and playmaking are expected to address key weaknesses for Orlando, which struggled at times to create efficient offense around its stars.

Now paired with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, Bane joins a team that has reached the postseason in consecutive years but has yet to advance past the first round. Banchero and Wagner missed extended time last season with torn oblique injuries, while Suggs was limited to 35 games due to a knee injury. With a healthy core returning and the addition of veteran guard Tyus Jones, Orlando enters the new season with one of its most balanced rosters in recent history.

Article Continues Below

Bane stresses work, health and commitment as Orlando fans show early support

Bane acknowledged that talent alone is not enough, stressing the importance of consistency and health.

“I think it just starts with our work,” Bane said. “We’ve got to understand what it is that we’re trying to accomplish and work towards that and work like that. There’s no shortcuts to it. You’ve got to be extremely together and you’ve got to work extremely hard. Even then you’ve still got to have some luck on your side with health and some of those other things.

“But with the team that we have, it’s just going to come down to how committed we are.”

Bane has already felt the enthusiasm of his new fan base. After his car broke down on a local highway, he recalled hearing Orlando fans calling out his name in support.

“But my car broke down on the side of the road today on the highway. There was a decent amount of people screaming my name outside the window. So I think that it’s safe to say that Orlando fans are excited.”

The Magic will begin training camp on September 30 and open the regular season at the KIA Center on October 22 against the Miami Heat. With Bane in the fold, the franchise hopes to take the next step in its rise as an Eastern Conference power.