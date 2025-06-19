Ever since the Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane, it has sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world with how the news came out of nowhere. With Bane speaking about the “perfect” Magic trade, there's no doubt he was surprised in his own right as he gave insight into how he found out about the deal.

Bane was on the “The Young Man and The Three” podcast, where he was asked how he found out about the trade, and he mentioned it was when he and his significant other were on vacation. He would mention he got a text from Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zachary Kleiman, which then led to a FaceTime call.

“Me and my lady, like I said, we’re here on vacation in Destin, and we’ve been trying to like catch a little coffee shop or like breakfast shop in the morning,” Bane said. “And it was Father’s Day, so we were chilling like enjoying our morning, and my GM texts me ‘Happy Father’s Day, you got a second?’ And I was like, yeah, I do.”

“I’m telling my lady, and she’s like, ‘Oh, like this can’t be good.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, probably not.’ like it's either me or somebody else that’s very impactful on the team,” Bane continued. “About 10 seconds later, I get a FaceTime call, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, we don’t really FaceTime like that.’”

Desmond Bane felt better about the trade when he heard it'll be to Magic

Article Continues Below

As Bane looks to make Magic fans excited and hyped for the upcoming season, he is bringing an exciting skillset from the Grizzlies that has made him an effective player, though injuries have held him back a bit. Still, Bane would admit his “heart sunk” when he was told he'd be traded, but when told it was to Orlando, he felt better about the deal.

“At that point, I knew and he told me that I was getting traded, and when he told me, my heart sunk,” Bane said. “Because it’s like there’s 29 other teams you can go to, and once he told me Orlando, I was like okay, I can do that where we wanted to go, and it’s a great up-and-coming team, I think I fit in. So it was a crazy little Father’s Day morning for sure.”

At any rate, Bane will look to join a talented core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and more as the Magic look to improve after finishing with a 41-41 record, which put them seventh in the Eastern Conference. Orlando would eventually be eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.