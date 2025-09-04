The Orlando Magic enter the 2025-26 NBA season with heightened expectations following an offseason that brought in much-needed reinforcements. After back-to-back first-round playoff exits, the franchise believes it has taken the steps necessary to advance deeper into the postseason, with star forward Paolo Banchero voicing his confidence in the team’s direction.

Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, recently appeared on The Brotherhood Podcast with Cam Boozer and highlighted the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones as pivotal moves for a roster looking to mature into an Eastern Conference contender.

“Really excited about the pickups. Obviously, Desmond Bane: hell of a player. And then, Tyus: me always admiring his game. I remember him being in Memphis and him being like the best second unit player in the whole league at one point. And so, really excited to have him: a veteran presence and just a true point guard. We’ve been in the playoffs the last two years — two First Round exits — and so I feel like we needed some more experience, some more guys that been deeper in the playoffs and know what it takes to get there,” Banchero said.

Desmond Bane’s shooting, Tyus Jones’ playmaking target Magic’s playoff shortcomings

The acquisition of Bane came in a Father’s Day blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, which sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four first-round picks, and a pick swap to Memphis. Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three across 69 games in his fifth season with Memphis. Over his career, he has connected on 41% of his attempts from beyond the arc, providing the perimeter scoring and floor spacing that Orlando had long been missing.

Jones, meanwhile, joined the Magic in free agency after averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from three in 81 games with the Phoenix Suns last season, his 10th in the NBA. Known for his efficiency and low turnover rate, he is expected to provide stability, depth, and guidance alongside Jalen Suggs, who earned All-Defensive honors in 2023-24 before being limited to 35 games last season with a knee injury.

Banchero emphasized how the Magic’s recent playoff shortcomings have fueled the team’s determination to progress.

“And so bringing those two in, it’s going to help us a lot: us being a younger team, needing that experience. I’m really excited, bro. I think it’s like you gotta go through stages in the league, you gotta lose a certain amount before you can win. And so I feel like losing first two years in the First Round, it just makes you hungrier for what’s next. I think it’s going to be a big year four,” he said.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner set to lead dynamic duo’s pivotal season

Banchero enters his fourth season following a year in which he averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists despite missing time with a torn oblique. Running alongside him, Franz Wagner delivered a career-best 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists before suffering the same injury. Both are expected to return fully healthy, giving Orlando one of the league’s most dynamic young duos.

The Magic will open the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, October 22, when they host the Miami Heat at the KIA Center. With Banchero, Wagner, and a retooled supporting cast, Orlando is positioned not only to return to the postseason but to contend for its first playoff series victory in over a decade.