The 2025 World Series is about to be a very exciting one, as the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be facing the upstart Toronto Blue Jays. There is plenty of talent across both locker rooms in what is shaping up to be a very even matchup that will be decided by the slimmest of margins.

Of course, one would think that the Dodgers are favored in this matchup considering how dominant they were against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. But in the MLB postseason, momentum rarely carries over from one series to another. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have been battle-tested in the postseason, winning both games after going down 3-2 to send the Seattle Mariners home crying.

There are plenty of narratives that will come to define the Dodgers and Blue Jays' tussle. New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez zeroed in on one narrative in particular, as he highlighted the best players both teams have to offer.

“It should be a dream World Series. Look, you have the best team on the planet in the Dodgers. [The Dodgers] have the best athlete in the world in Shohei Ohtani, and the Blue Jays have the best hitter in the game in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,” Rodriguez said on the FOX Sports booth following the Blue Jays' 4-3 Game 7 triumph over the Mariners in the ALCS.

“This is gonna be a much better series than people are giving it credit for.”

At this point, no one should ever doubt how elite Ohtani is. He had three home runs in the Dodgers' Game 4 NLDS clinching victory, all while striking out 10 in six innings of work on the mound. That might be the greatest single-game performance in postseason history.

Meanwhile, Guerrero has been on a roll all postseason long; his 2025 playoff OPS is at 1.440, which is simply absurd. This is a clash between two of the greatest in the game at the moment, and the outcome of the series will depend a lot on whose star shines brighter.

Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series is also the Shohei Ohtani bowl

Perhaps one of the biggest narratives entering the 2025 World Series is that these are the final two teams that were in the running for Ohtani's services when he was a free agent in 2023.

Ohtani did end up making the right decision when he signed with the Dodgers, seeing as he's already won a World Series title. But now, the Blue Jays will be out for blood as they prepare to show Ohtani that they can also win even without his services.