Allen Iverson's friendship with Shaquille O'Neal is beyond NBA ties. The former 76er got emotional when speaking with PEOPLE about their brotherhood.

“I love him so much,” Iverson shared. “I don't want to be up here crying and s**t, you know what I mean? I just love him. … [He's a] big brother, a mentor, and just everything you're supposed to be as a man. I love his family. I love how he raised his kids. I learned from him. He's just a beautiful guy… I can't talk about him.”

Despite being rivals on the court as AI played for the Philadelphia 76ers and O'Neal for the Los Angeles Lakers for a majority of his career, Iverson and O'Neal's relationship was able to impact fans and their families when they were brought on by Reebok to cement them in with the basketball culture.

“I know what Reebok did for me,” said Iverson. “I know what Reebok did for my family. I know what Reebok did for the culture. I know how Reebok blessed me and gave me a chance. And for me to give back is only right.”

Iverson released his first shoe with Reebok in 1996 called the “Question” and then in 1997 he dropped “Answer.” As for Shaq, he also had two popular shoes with the brand including “Shaq Attaq” and “Shaqnosis.” Iverson and Shaq now serve as the Vice President of Reebok Basketball and President of Reebok Basketball, respectively, and are moving on to more athletic partnerships with rising stars in the game. Reebok signed Chicago Sky's Angel Reese in 2023 to support the new generation of iconic athletes.

“I love everything about her,” Iverson says of Reese. “I love what she stands for. She reminds me of my little sister. She's dope to me. She reminds me of myself hoop wise and on a personal level too.”

Shaq, who signed Reese to his Big Podcast Network in 2024 to produce her Unapologetically, Angel podcast, also praised the Chicago Sky star.

“[She's] really a nice, beautiful young lady. But when you're in this thing of ours, you have a play a certain way and you have to be a certain way,” Shaq told Sports Illustrated. “A lot of times, they, if they don't understand who you are, they misconceive. But I tell her all the time, ‘Don't worry about that.'”

“She' as good or even better than some of the people that y'all are kissing up to. But y'all don't know it. But she knows it,” Shaq continued. “And in order to be great, you have to know you're great.”

Allen Iverson On His Next Chapter

Iverson shared with PEOPLE that he is ready to enjoy the next phase of his life after retiring from the sport in 2013.

“I'm just happy about the people in my life that helped me, and my maturation,” says Iverson. “The people that I know love me, and they show it, they really, really show it to me. I think it's just a beautiful life.”

Iverson and Shaq will be discussing their friendship and business prowess on “Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal” which is now available on Netflix.