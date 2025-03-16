The Philadelphia 76ers are playing against the Dallas Mavericks, and both teams are having injury-riddled seasons that no one expected. For the 76ers, they've been playing without their big three of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid, which means it's next man up for. It doesn't make it better when the backups are hurt, and Andre Drummond is one of those players listed out.

Drummond is still on the sidelines supporting his teammate, and he was wearing an interesting shirt that caught the attention of some people.

“Sixers center Andre Drummond is paying homage to former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki by rocking a t-shirt of him scoring over Tim Duncan during today’s game vs the Mavs,” 76ers reporter Keith Pompey wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Pompey took a picture of the shirt as well, and it looks like Drummond wanted to show some love to the Mavericks big man. Nowitzki is by far the best player to put on a Mavericks jersey, and Tim Duncan was one of the best big men in the league. Nowitzki and Duncan had some good battles back in the day, but it looks like from the shirt, Drummond knows who he's rocking with.

Andre Drummond playing a bigger role with 76ers this season

Andre Drummond has probably been playing more than he expected to before the season, with Joel Embiid out for the rest of the season and barely playing any games. Earlier in the season, Drummond showed support for Embiid and his injury issues and let everyone know he's a hard worker.

“Joel’s been the same guy, he works hard, he works very hard. When he’s able and capable of playing, he’s one of the most hard-working people. He does the necessary things he needs to, to get his body right when it’s time to play,” Drummond said on an episode of the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“You know some of these things are out of his control,” Drummond continued. “So he tries to do the best that he can when he can, but the media, the media. They’re always going to have a story. There’s always going to be a story, no one really knows the work that he puts in to get right.”

When Drummond is on the floor, he's been solid and still one of the better rebounders in the league. He may not be the scorer that Embiid is, but he's still shown he's capable of making an impact on the floor.