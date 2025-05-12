Although the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming season, general manager Daryl Morey has been asked about the possibility of trading Joel Embiid.

He gave a simple and succinct answer.

“We’re committed to Joel and Paul,” Morey said on the Rights to Rickey Sanchez Podcast.

His commitment to the two stars says a ton about the team. Their record wasn't ideal, and there were problems from the get-go. They were one of the most underwhelming teams, only behind the Phoenix Suns.

The 76ers' problems came from injury. Embiid was injured for a good chunk of the year. In addition to him, George also dealt with an injury at the beginning and end of the season.

Furthermore, rising rookie Jared McCain tore his ACL within the first two months of the season. He was on pace to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Also, Tyrese Maxey endured an injury at the end of the year that put the dagger in any hopes for a playoff or even a play-in spot.

Daryl Morey thinks the 76ers' success begins with Joel Embiid

Having stars in the NBA is a recipe for success. However, having them injured is anything but that. Despite Embiid having season-ending surgery, Morey thinks that the center is the key to winning a title.

“I just think if we’re winning the title, Joel is on the team,” Morey said. “I think it’s important how these top players and Joel’s gonna be one of the top players of all-time, regardless of how things get written from here in terms of everyone knows how good he was in his MVP year and multiple years around that.

“When you go out and get a top free agent, like we did with Paul, people are questioning that. But you know, we thought that was absolutely the best way to maximize the window with Joel. It’s pretty hard to do those kinds of moves and not have those players on similar timelines.”

At the end of the day, Philadelphia needs to be healthy for them to make any noise. They have the talent, and the chemistry has improved since the beginning of the season.

Not to mention, Nick Nurse is a more than capable head coach. He's relatable to his players but isn't afraid to call them out when necessary.

The 76ers have the right pieces to make some noise. Now, it's a matter of staying healthy and being together long enough to see that come to fruition.