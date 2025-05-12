The Philadelphia 76ers did not meet their expectations last season, and one of the main reasons was injuries. Joel Embiid only played 19 games last season because of his knee injury, and it's uncertain when he'll be able to get back on the court. Many people are wondering if Embiid will ever play at a high level again due to his constant knee problem, and general manager Daryl Morey defended the center on the Rights to Ricky Sanchez show.

“I understand that wasn’t his best year,” Morey said. “My point is different, though. My point is I see him playing at a high level, and that’s so important to him that he will either get himself there or not. That’s my feeling, like I think he views himself correctly as an MVP-level guy. Obviously, this is up to him, but I don’t see these scenarios where he is in a mode of you know, a lesser version.

“Just getting to know him, I think he loves winning so much that’s why he spoke of just how mentally hard it was to where he was at last year. It’s so important for him to win and to be who he knows he can be, that I think it’s hard for him not to be that.”

When Embiid is healthy, he's one of the top players in the league, and he showed that by winning the MVP award a few years ago. The problem is that he hasn't been on the floor a lot since then, and his availability is questionable as his career continues.

76ers still believe in Big 3

Despite the shortcomings of the season, Morey still believes in the Big 3 of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

“Ownership gave us the resources to make aggressive moves this offseason to put a championship roster around Joel and Tyrese,” Morey said. “And you know, sometimes those aggressive moves don't initially work out, but we feel good about that. Those three guys, our three All-Stars going forward, I have to do a better job putting a supporting cast around them.”

The 76ers should have a top pick in the draft, and that could help them become more competitive next season, depending on what direction they take. They could take the best player available and keep him on the roster, or they could trade the pick to upgrade for a veteran player.