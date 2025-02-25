Josh Giddey turned heads with his first half display in the Chicago Bulls' game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

He was involved in nearly every statistical category throughout the course of the first half. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks once halftime arrived. Chicago led 75-58 at the break.

With this performance, he's the first guard since tracking began in 1996-97 to record those numbers in a half, per StatHead.

How Josh Giddey has improved career with Bulls

Josh Giddey seems to have settled in as one of the Chicago Bulls' better players.

This season, Giddey is averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. He is shooting 45.1% from the field, including 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Following his playoff struggles with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, and the team looking to compete for titles, they sent him to the Bulls to get Alex Caruso. Only in his fourth year, Josh Giddey got a chance to play in a more relaxed setting as he continues developing his offensive skillet as a talented playmaker.

He has started in 53 games, being a reliable player in the Bulls' starting rotation. Giddey has racked up 17 double-doubles and two triple-doubles so far, continuing his assertiveness as a player who is active on offense.

Chicago has a 22-35 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are four games behind the Atlanta Hawks and five games behind the Miami Heat.

Following Monday's matchup against the 76ers, the Bulls will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.