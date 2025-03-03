With Joel Embiid out for the season, he and the Philadelphia 76ers will have to find other ways to help his knee improve. Obviously, the initial plan did not work, so now there will be more options on the table, which could include going out of the country. The late Kobe Bryant went to Germany to do a procedure, and Embiid has allegedly thought about doing the same, according to Chandler Parsons.

“I've talked to Joel [Embiid] about this. He's thought about going to Germany and doing the Kobe [Bryant] shots,” Parsons said on the Run it Back Show.

In 2011, Bryant underwent knee surgery in Germany for a procedure called platelet-rich plasma therapy, which consists of using the patient's blood to isolate platelets and growth factors. Tiger Woods, Chris Canty, and others have also gone through the treatment.

Bryant was dealing with knee problems before the treatment and was barely able to practice all season because of the injury.

Embiid is somewhat going through the same thing, and he barely played this season. When he did play, he wasn't at the level that everybody knew him to compete at, and in the end, it was time to shut things down. The hope now is that Embiid can get back to full health at some point in his career.

The 76ers will try their best to help Embiid through the process, and any option seems to be on the table for his recovery at this point. The team hasn't played up to their standards this season, and they're right outside of the Play-In with around 20 games left in the season. Not only has Embiid been hurt, but Paul George has been dealing with injuries as well. Tyrese Maxey recently suffered a finger injury, and it's uncertain if he'll continue to play at a high level after struggling in their last game against the Golden State Warriors.