The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with an onslaught of injuries throughout the 2024-25 NBA season. While the Joel Embiid injury saga continues, Eric Gordon and Guerschon Yabusele are also dealing with tricky injuries.

Gordon will undergo surgery on his sprained right wrist, the team announced on Tuesday. After getting examined by numerous specialists and missing the last five games, he will go under the knife to fix the issue. The veteran sharpshooter does not have a timeline for his return at the moment.

Yabusele will not play in the Sixers' matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday after being hit in the face by Josh Giddey on Monday and sustaining injuries to both eyes. He suffered a corneal abrasion in his right eye and his left eye swelled up, sidelining him for at least one game.

The Sixers' eight-game losing streak is the largest active drought in the NBA. They need to overcome these injuries and start winning games if they want a chance to fight their way into the playoffs. Although there's still over a month of the season left, they've only trended in the opposite way they want to go in the standings.

Along with Gordon and Yabusele being sidelined, Embiid (left knee injury management), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) are also out.

A good bit of 76ers injury news is that Tyrese Maxey is no longer on the injury report. He was listed as questionable for the Sixers' matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Monday due to a right finger sprain. Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) and Quentin Grimes (right knee soreness) are listed as probable, with the former looking to return from a three-game absence.

With Embiid and Yabusele out, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will be the 76ers' only active centers from their main roster as they take on the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The team will likely bring up Alex Reese, a stretch big they recently signed to a two-way deal.