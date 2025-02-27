The Philadelphia 76ers will be without sharpshooting guard Eric Gordon for the remainder of the regular season after undergoing an operation on his right wrist.

“Eric Gordon underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist yesterday,” the team announced on Thursday. “He will be re-evaluated in approximately three months and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

Gordon saw several specialists to determine the issue in his wrist, one of several injuries he dealt with throughout his first season in Philadelphia. Now, the 36-year-old will be sidelined for a while.

In all likelihood, Gordon's season is done. The 76ers playing basketball into May seems extremely unlikely. They’re 20-38 and aren’t sure when Joel Embiid will play again. Gordon was one of the team's first signings in its busy offseason and he has a player option for next season worth nearly $3.5 million.

Gordon's three-point percentage of 40.9 led the Sixers this season. In 39 games, including 13 starts, he averaged 6.8 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds per contest. His minutes were drying up as the team started to lean towards younger talent but he went out strongly, shooting a blistering 52.6 percent from deep in January.

Making matters worse is the fact that one of the 76ers' other good shooters, Guerschon Yabusele, is dealing with injuries to both eyes. He missed their loss to the New York Knicks. Jared McCain's season-ending injury has left a bad shooting team even more depleted of shooting.

Quentin Grimes, a 36.2-percent shooter from beyond the arc, has filled in nicely as a starter and Justin Edwards, a 36.9 percent shooter from deep, has proven to be a solid option as well. Gordon may not have played over them but simply not having him is a blow to the Sixers' depth.