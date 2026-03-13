The Philadelphia 76ers are once again dealing with injuries that are affecting the outcome of their season, and it's still happening to their star players. Last season, it was Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George who missed the majority of the 76ers' games, and they were barely on the court together.

This season is about the same, as Maxey and Embiid are currently sidelined with injuries, while Paul George is still serving his 25-game suspension. While they're sidelined, others have had to step up, with one of them being rookie VJ Edgecombe. He knows that there may be more responsibility put on him, but he's ready for the challenge.

“I just want to win, and I just want to do the things that allow my team to win,” Edgecombe said via Tony Jones of The Athletic. “If that means my team needs me to take more shots, I’m ready for that. But, mainly, I just need to do the things that my teams need me to do.”

This is the ebbs and flows of the season, but for the 76ers, it's happening at a time when they need to win in order to stay in the postseason race.

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“There will be ups and downs,” Edgecombe said. “I have to take the downs with the ups. But I have to stay the course.”

As for the people who continue to criticize the 76ers when it comes to their injury problems, Edgecombe says that the team isn't worried about the noise.