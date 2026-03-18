Goodness, the Jared McCain trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Philadelphia 76ers; just not in the way many fans would have hoped.

While the red, white, and blue are improbably winning without their Big 3 thanks to a big game from seemingly a different random player every outing, McCain is thriving in Oklahoma City, looking like the player Thunder fans saw during his rookie campaign but never imagined would be on their team the next season.

And the worst part? Mark Dangault's willingness to run plays through McCain has highlighted just how poorly the 76ers used the Duke sharpshooter during his sophomore season.

Discussing his experience getting screens set for him by the Thunder's bigs, McCain noted that he always liked watching Joel Embiid screen for Tyrese Maxey in the two-man game but was rarely afforded that chance himself until he landed in Oklahoma City.

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“It’s crazy. When I was in Philly, Joel would do that with Tyrese, and I was like, ‘Dang, that’s really cool right there,'” McCain said via Justin Martinez. “So being able to be a part of it is really fun. Playing with Hart, J-Will, and Chet, they’re all elite bigs. I’m excited to play with them.”

Jared McCain on if he has played alongside a big man who can make screening a highlight play like Isaiah Hartenstein: “It’s crazy. When I was in Philly, Joel would do that with Tyrese and I was like ‘Dang, that’s really cool right there.’ So being able to be a part of it is… pic.twitter.com/vTsyiC1P4u — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) March 17, 2026

Now understandingly, these comments did not sit well with many a fan of the 76ers, who flooded Martinez's comments section with demands for Nick Nurse's job. Some called him incompetent, others suggested he should be “blasted into the sun,” and others still took things a step further, requesting a clean house, including President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and even the Harris Blitzer Group, who have long been a subject of ridicule for their cap-skirting tactics.

Will the 76ers ultimately have the last laugh? Technically, McCain is only averaging 11.4 points per game in Oklahoma City, or roughly four fewer points than his run in Philadelphia in 2024-25, but as he gets more comfortable and his minutes continue to grow, that number will elevate in no time, making any talks of “selling high” increasingly hard to stomach.