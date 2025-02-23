The Philadelphia 76ers were in a tight game against the Brooklyn Nets down the stretch, but Joel Embiid was not in the game to give them a chance to win. The 76ers ended up losing 105-103, and many fans were frustrated about Embiid and were ready to give up on him for the season.

“It's time for the 76ers to shut down Joel Embiid and Paul George in preparation for next season. Both do not look anywhere close to 100%. Sitting 12th in the East at 20-36, time to get healthy for next year, let Tyrese Maxey run the show for the rest of this season,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“76ers need to shut down embiid for the rest of the season it will help both,” another user wrote.

Embiid has been dealing with his knee injury since before the start of the season, and it feels like something that he could be dealing with for a while. A few days ago, Embiid noted that he hasn't been able to play at the level that he's wanted to this season, and he may have to get another procedure done on his knee.

“The way I was playing a year ago, it's not the way I'm playing right now,” Embiid said. “It sucks but I believe I just probably need to fix the problem and then I'll be back at that level. But it's hard to have the trust [in your body] when you're not yourself.”

There's still a chance for the 76ers to sneak into the Play-In tournament, but it's going to take for their key players to stay healthy for the remainder of the season. Not only has Embiid been dealing with injuries, but Paul George has been getting pain-killing injections so he can play.

It's definitely been a disappointment for 76ers fans this season, and it's no surprise that they've had a rough year trying to root for the team.