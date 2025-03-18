If it weren't for the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers would be far and away the biggest disaster of this 2024-25 NBA season, looking unlikely to make the playoffs after signing Paul George to a massive contract this past offseason. The 76ers have dealt with tons of injuries this year, but even with George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey were all on the court, they didn't look impressive.

The architect of this iteration of the 76ers is general manager Daryl Morey, who has garnered a mixed reputation during his time as an NBA executive.

Recently, former 76ers forward Marcus Morris spoke on why he isn't a huge fan of the way Morey conducts business, per The Kevin O'Connor Show.

“I don’t trust Daryl Morey. I just don’t trust him. I think he’s just thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. He’s trying to do a whole new team,” said Morris. “He’s trying to bring guys in and he’s flipping them in and out, in and out. Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia, what guys you need to play in Philadelphia. Understand how the team needs to gel first before talking about A.I.”

Morey has indeed referenced the use of artificial intelligence in team building during previous interviews.

“It’s kind of like he’s trying to outsmart the game too much,” said Morris.

A complicated NBA legacy

On the one hand, Daryl Morey took the Houston Rockets from the Yao Ming era to the James Harden era without ever having to go through a true rebuild, instead wisely dealing draft capitol and other assets to ultimately restructure a true contender that likely would have won a championship had they not existed in the same timeline as the Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors.

On the other, several of Morey's more notable moves throughout his NBA career have severely backfired, and it appears that the George signing is certainly heading in that direction (George was recently shut down for the rest of the season by the 76ers).

It remains to be seen how history will remember Morey.