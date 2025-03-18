Quentin Grimes replicated a Joel Embiid stat line in the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

In 38 minutes of action, Grimes finished with 46 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He shot 15-of-27 from the field, including 8-of-14 from beyond the arc.

With that performance, Grimes joined Embiid as the only players in franchise history with those numbers in a single game, per StatMamba.

What's next for Quentin Grimes, 76ers

For Quentin Grimes to have a performance similar to Joel Embiid but the 76ers still fail to come out with a win over the Rockets is disappointing.

The 76ers started strong with a 78-57 lead at halftime before the Rockets responded with a 45-24 explosion in the third quarter. Both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the game as they went into overtime. However, Philadelphia ran out of gas as they lost 144-137.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the 76ers, including Grimes. Jared Butler was second in scoring with 21 points and five assists, Justin Edwards had 18 points and four assists, while Jalen Hood-Schifino put up 12 points. Meanwhile, Oshae Brissett and Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored 11 points each as Ricky Council IV rounded up the unit with 10 points.

Philadelphia fell to 23-45 on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Brooklyn Nets while trailing the Toronto Raptors by one game.

Following Monday's loss to the Rockets, Quentin Grimes and the 76ers will look to bounce back in their next road matchup. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 19 at 8 p.m. ET.