The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will get their post-All-Star-break slate of games started on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The latest injury update for Philly brings good news: their stars should all be available to play. Joel Embiid is slated to take the court as the Sixers face the Celtics at 7:00 P.M. EST.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Celtics?

Embiid is not listed on the NBA injury report. He's in line to play after fully participating in the Sixers' last two practices, which is the best news the 76ers could get as they try to climb back into the playoff picture.

At 20-34, the Sixers are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They don’t have a ton of space to make up in the standings for the play-in tournament but are also running out of opportunities to get into the top 10 in the East. The Chicago Bulls lead them in the standings by 1.5 games.

In 17 games this season, Embiid has played way below his usual standard, though that level is still pretty high compared to the rest of the league. He has averaged 24.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field. Hopefully for Philly, Embiid having the whole All-Star break to rest up will rejuvenate him for the stretch run of the season.

Paul George (left finger splint) is listed as available and Tyrese Maxey, who hurt his knee last week, is not listed on the injury report. Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) and Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) have been ruled out.

The Celtics, who have split their season series with the Sixers but lost the game Embiid played in, will be without Xavier Tillman due to left knee inflammation.