The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will face off in a Wednesday night matchup before the NBA trade deadline. As moves fly left and right, the Sixers will try to keep stacking wins. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid will not play tonight after playing the first game of a back-to-back. After returning from injury, he is taking a game off.

Joel Embiid ruled out for 76ers-Heat clash

Embiid will not play tonight, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said after his team's 118-116 win over the Mavericks.

Although the Sixers are still outside of the playoff picture, sitting two games behind the Chicago Bulls, they don’t want to overtax Embiid on the second night of a back-to-back. He played his first game in over a month on Tuesday, recording a triple-double en route to a tight win in 36 minutes. The big man played really well considering it was his first game back from a lengthy absence. Rather than taking time to get going, he was effective from the get-go.

After 15 missed games, Embiid will miss at least one more. The 76ers hope that any further absences for the rest of the season are scattered and not for multiple games at a time. They are 20-29 on the season and hope to keep making progress by defeating the Heat.

The 76ers have started making trades, collectively adding Quentin Grimes, a 2025 second-round pick (their own), another open roster spot and luxury tax relief in exchange for Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, a 2027 second-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks) and a 2031 second-round pick (via the Dallas Mavericks). There could be moves on the way as the Thursday deadline approaches.

Paul George (left finger extensor tendon strain) and Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery) are listed as doubtful. Grimes (trade pending), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness) and Kyle Lowry (right hip soreness) are listed as questionable. Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) is out.

For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (team suspension), Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation) and Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery) are out and Haywood Highsmith (left Achilles soreness) and Duncan Robinson (right hip contusion) are probable.