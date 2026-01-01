Embiid has still been playing on the ankle, and he scored 34 points in their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It doesn't seem like the injury is that serious, which is a good thing for the Grizzlies.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Mavericks

Embiid is listed as probable against the Mavericks, which means he will most likely be on the floor. The 76ers have stayed afloat this season, more specifically because of Tyrese Maxey and his play, but when Embiid is on the floor, good things have usually happened for them.

Injuries were the one thing that held the 76ers back last season, and their top three players barely saw the floor together. This season has been a little different, as Maxey, Embiid, and Paul George have played together more times than not. That's good news for them on the injury front and for their success for the remainder of the season.

Embiid should also be able to play more as the season continues, as he was on a strict schedule when the year started. He wouldn't play a game every other day, but now, he's been able to play more often and stay healthy. It may have been the best plan for him, and it seems like it's been working. Hopefully, he can continue his strong play when he takes the floor against the Mavericks.