The Philadelphia 76ers have won four of their last five games, and they have a matchup with the Orlando Magic coming up. Both teams are near each other in the standings, and a game like this could go on long way into what happens later in the season. One of the reasons why the 76ers have been playing so well is Joel Embiid, who has been available a lot as the season has progressed.

Embiid is listed on the injury report before their game against the Magic because of left knee injury management. This is nothing new, as the 76ers are still trying to keep Embiid healthy and make sure he doesn't overdo it, as the knee has been a problem for him over the past few seasons.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Magic

Article Continues Below

Embiid is listed as questionable against the Magic, which means there is a chance that he could suit up. He's either been listed as questionable or probable for the past few games, and he's played in all of them. Not only has Embiid suited up for those matchups, but he's starting to look like his old self on the court.

Just like week, he got up for his first dunk of the season, and he's looking to have more throughout the year.

Health was the one thing that hurt the 76ers last season, which is why they were near the bottom of the standings, but it's been different this time around. Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have played a good amount of games together, and it has showed in their record. Other players on the team are stepping up as well, and it's a collective group effort that has led to their success.

If they can keep this up, they should be able to stay in the top 6 of the Eastern Conference.