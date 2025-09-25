Shortly after going viral for a bench press, Philadelphia 76ers Jared McCain has sustained a thumb injury before the start of NBA training camp, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

On Wednesday, McCain was in the midst of a workout when he suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb the day before Media Day. Meanwhile, the 76ers put out an official statement, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Jared McCain suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout today. McCain and the 76ers are consulting with specialists on next steps and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”