Jared McCain’s rookie year was shaping up to be something special. Through 23 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, the former Duke guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, leading all rookies in scoring before a knee injury cut his season short. It was a gut punch for a player who looked well on his way to Rookie of the Year contention. Fast forward to September, McCain showed up at TUNL’s New York Fashion Week Gala looking every bit like a rising star.

His painted nails, two-tone jeans, and silver cross chains turned heads, but it was the TUNL x DoorDash varsity jacket that told a deeper story. Designed by Kendall Hurns, the jacket honored McCain’s recovery journey on and off the court. Stylish, symbolic, and personal, it signaled that the young guard is ready to step into a new chapter.

Locked in on the comeback

Speaking at the event, McCain’s focus was crystal clear. “I’m just ready to play,” he said with a wide grin, but when pressed about how the injury shifted his mindset, the response was serious. “My approach to weights, training, and everything is just more focused.”

The 20-year-old seemed grounded yet hungry, eager to build on last year’s flashes. Philadelphia’s outlook may hinge on Joel Embiid’s health, especially after recent slimmed-down photos of the reigning MVP surfaced, but McCain’s determination feels like a stabilizing force. His ability to push the pace, shoot from deep, and create plays could give the Sixers the lift they need in a crowded Eastern Conference.

When asked about his basketball idols, McCain wasted no time. “Kobe Bryant and Steph,” he answered, two names that reflect the mix of relentless drive and limitless range he hopes to bring to the hardwood. Anyone who’s watched him play can already see glimpses of both legends in his game.

McCain’s setback may have halted his momentum, but it didn’t derail his confidence. With training camp around the corner and a sharpened mindset, he looks prepared to make his presence felt in year two. The Sixers need it, and fans should expect him to play with the edge of someone who knows how quickly the game can be taken away.