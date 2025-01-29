JJ Redick returned to the city where he spent the two best scoring seasons of his playing career. The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers meet up on Tuesday, as Redick coaches against his former franchise.

He averaged 17.6 points on 40.7 percent shooting from behind the arc through the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns. Redick was noticeably prepared to answer questions before the matchup, and his response was as perfect as it gets.

“If you can play in Philly, you can coach the Lakers,” Redick said.

It has to stir up some feelings for the former marksman making an appearance at Wells Fargo Center. Despite the short stint in Philadelphia, Redick is one of the most beloved shooting guards in 76ers history.

JJ Redick prepared for 76ers reunion with flourishing Lakers

The Lakers are on a roll with Redick at the helm and LeBron James absolutely embarrassing Father Time in his 22nd NBA season – becoming a Western Conference All-Star starter at the age of 40. The team has won six of their last eight games, and sit fifth in the Western Conference at 26-18. Redick provided a positive update on star big man Anthony Davis ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the 76ers, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.

“He put in two days of work,” Redick said of Davis, who finished with 42 points and 23 rebounds. “Just just carried us all night. We moved him around. He played with force. His hands and touch and just the pursuit of the basketball and the offensive glass, all that stuff was just, was just awesome.”

Redick's competitiveness and leadership has been exactly what Los Angeles has been missing in recent history. The Lakers will likely be making a splash at the trade deadline on February 6, looking to secure some added talent next to James and Davis for a playoff push.