Joel Embiid enjoyed a dominant performance in front of Allen Iverson during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Embiid is halfway through the 12th season of his NBA career with the 76ers, his 10th year as an active player. He has helped the franchise enjoy its best years in the modern era following the Iverson era in the early 2000s.

Speaking of Iverson, the franchise legend was in attendance as well as the memorable 2000-01 squad. Philadelphia dedicated an event to celebrating Iverson and that year's team, who made the 2001 NBA Finals and had the iconic Game 1 win to stun the Los Angeles Lakers. Iverson also took home the MVP Award that season, adding onto the allure of his legendary status in the community.

Embiid made sure to deliver a performance that Iverson and the team would be proud to witness. In 39 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 40 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 13-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line. It marked his first 40-point game of the season.

How Joel Embiid, 76ers played against Pelicans

Article Continues Below

It was a marvelous performance for Joel Embiid to have for Allen Iverson and the 2001 squad's special night, leading the 76ers to the 124-114 win over the Pelicans.

Both teams were competitive throughout most of the game, trading 3-pointers all night. Despite this, Philadelphia had a big performance in the second quarter after outscoring New Orleans 36-21 throughout the period. This proved to be the difference as the hosts secured the victory.

Five players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Embiid. Kelly Oubre Jr. followed suit with a display of 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He shot 7-of-13 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown, and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe. Tyrese Maxey came next with 18 points and eight assists, VJ Edgecombe put up 15 points and five assists, while Jared McCain provided 12 points and two rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 27-21 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 1.5 games above the Orlando Magic and two games above the Miami Heat. However, they trail the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors by one game.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the 76ers will look forward to their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.