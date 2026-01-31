The Philadelphia 76ers come into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday looking to extend their current two-game win streak. But the good news for them is they will likely have a full lineup. The 76ers released their injury report for their upcoming game, with multiple players receiving key updates.

Although Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes appeared on the 76ers’ injury report for their game against the Pelicans, they will likely have both available. Oubre was listed as available, while Grimes was listed as probable, as per the NBA’s official injury report. Oubre made his return to the lineup this month after being sidelined due to a knee injury. Grimes missed the last two games due to an ankle injury, but he is expected back in the lineup against the Pelicans.

The 76ers will be without rookie Johni Broome, as well as MarJon Beauchamp and Charles Bassey, all of whom are on G League assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats. Broome was the No. 35 overall draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Beauchamp is on a two-way contract, and Bassey is on a 10-day contract.

In the case of Oubre and Grimes, they have been among the 76ers top role players this season.

Oubre has played in 25 games, including 20 starts, at just about 32 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Grimes has appeared in 43 games, including seven starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 34.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers are 26-21 and hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They are coming off a win against the Sacramento Kings in which Tyrese Maxey dropped in the game-winner.