The Colorado Rockies have placed veteran right-hander German Marquez on the 15-day injured list due to right biceps tendinitis, retroactive to July 21, 2025.

The 30-year-old former All-Star exited his July 20 start against the Minnesota Twins after just three innings, allowing three earned runs, four hits, and four walks.

Marquez attributed the discomfort to lingering soreness from his final start before the All-Star break, where he pitched six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds. Even after extended rest over the break, the issue persisted, prompting an MRI that revealed biceps inflammation but no structural damage.

Marquez has endured a putrid 2025 campaign. Across 20 starts, he holds a 5.67 ERA, 1.637 WHIP, and has surrendered a .307 opponent batting average. He’s struck out 73 and walked 35 in 98 1/3 innings, with an ERA+ of just 83. His road ERA (5.95) remains worse than his performance at Coors Field (5.31).

However, he had been showing signs of improvement before the injury, recording a 2.97 ERA over six starts in June and delivering his strongest outing of the year on July 12 in Cincinnati.

Marquez's absence comes at a significant financial and roster-management cost. He is earning a $10 million salary in 2025, with a potential $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

Additional performance bonuses, $2 million each for reaching 140, 150, and 160 innings, now appear out of reach with his current workload. Having pitched only 98 1/3 innings this year and facing injury-related downtime, those benchmarks are unlikely to be met.

In a corresponding move, the Rockies recalled right-hander Tanner Gordon from Triple-A Albuquerque. Gordon is set to make his fourth start of the season. In his three prior MLB starts, Gordon has logged 17 innings with a 4.24 ERA, 1.353 WHIP, and a 1–2 record. He has allowed two home runs and posted a 10:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

German Marquez, who made his MLB debut in 2016 and was named an All-Star in 2021, has been an important part of the Rockies’ rotation for nearly a decade. He holds the franchise record for most career strikeouts and earlier this season notched his 1,000th career strikeout.

A crucial figure in Colorado’s past postseason runs, Marquez also signed a two-year, $20 million extension in 2023 following Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for most of 2023 and part of 2024.

The timing of this setback diminishes Marquez’s trade potential just days before the July 31 trade deadline, as interested teams will likely be hesitant to invest in a pitcher with ongoing health concerns. Although he could still be dealt while on the injured list, the odds are now lower, and the return significantly diminished.