When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, two of the players who could make-or-break the team's ceiling are All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and second-year star Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Holding down two of the most critical positions on the roster, defensive end and guard, Crosby and Powers-Johnson are certified tone setters who use their strength, savvy, and football smarts to elevate an entire line around them.

But would you believe that Crosby and JPJ weren't always friends? Would you believe that it actually took some time for the duo to warm up to each other before becoming incredibly tight? Well, according to the franchise rusher, that's the case, as he explained to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“Raiders DE Maxx Crosby acknowledged him, and C Jackson Powers-Johnson didn't have the best relationship last year, but said the 2nd-year OL has displayed a lot of growth since then,” Reed wrote. “He's stronger and more dialed in on the details. Crosby said he's ready to take the next step.”

When one fan asked for clarification, noting that the duo appear to be very tight, Reed noted that it wasn't always that way, noting that Crosby is tough on rookies, and that rubbed JPJ the wrong way.

“Crosby said they weren't initially,” Reed explained. “He's hard on younger players, and that created some friction. But they came to understand each other and have become tight now.”

Originally drafted in the second round at pick 44, Powers-Johnson came to the Raiders with massive expectations from both the fanbase and internally. While he may not have initially liked how Crosby treated rookies, it's a good thing the duo were able to bury the hatchet and become good pals, as moving forward, they will be two of the defining players of the Pete Carrol era, with the potential to take the team to new heights, or keep them stuck in the familiar doldrums at the bottom of the AFC West.