The New York Yankees are currently in the middle of a crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays with the series finale going down on Wednesday night. The Yankees are trying to catch the Blue Jays, who are currently in first place in the AL East amid a ridiculous hot streak. Aaron Judge will not be playing the field in Game 3 of this series, but he is in the lineup for the Yankees as the designated hitter. Judge looked to be in some pain after a play on Tuesday night, but that's not why he is DHing.

Aaron Judge looked like he was experiencing some pain after making a play in right field during the seventh inning of Tuesday's game. He was grimacing after making a catch and throwing the ball into the infield, but according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that is not why he is in the DH slot on Wednesday.

“Just probably a throw that didn't feel great.” Boone said, according to a post from Bryan Hoch. “I think it's a one-off. He's not DHing because of that. I think he's all right.”

The Blue Jays entered this series with a three-game lead on Judge and the Yankees in the AL East. New York had a big lead in the division earlier this season, but Toronto has been scorching hot during the past couple of months. After taking the first game of the series, the Blue Jays' lead grew to four games, but it is back down to three after the Yankees got the win on Tuesday.

Game 3 of this series is a big one as a two-game deficit would feel a whole lot better than four for the Yankees. Luckily for New York, Aaron Judge will be at the plate in this game, and that is where he is needed most. Judge has one of the best bats in the game, and he will need to show up for the Yankees to secure a win.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will get underway at 7:07 ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game will be available to stream on Prime Video. Max Fried will be on the hill for the Yankees, and Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Blue Jays.

More New York Yankees News
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting his second solo home run of the game during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
MLB rumors: The ‘good’ news for Yankees in Eugenio Suarez trade pursuitZachary Weinberger ·
New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) celebrates with catcher Austin Well (28) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Ben Rice explains mindset after clutch home run to beat Blue JaysJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) talks with shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and catcher J.C. Escarra (79) on the mound during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone identifies Cam Schlittler’s quality that blows him awayJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) makes a throwing error against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe’s latest error has fans fumingRexwell Villas ·
Athletics pitcher Mason Miller (19) throws to the plate during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Yankees’ perfect Mason Miller trade offer to AthleticsZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees center fielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.
Yankees’ top prospect Spencer Jones laughs off fan’s trade jokeJosh Davis ·