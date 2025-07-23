The New York Yankees are currently in the middle of a crucial series against the Toronto Blue Jays with the series finale going down on Wednesday night. The Yankees are trying to catch the Blue Jays, who are currently in first place in the AL East amid a ridiculous hot streak. Aaron Judge will not be playing the field in Game 3 of this series, but he is in the lineup for the Yankees as the designated hitter. Judge looked to be in some pain after a play on Tuesday night, but that's not why he is DHing.

Aaron Judge looked like he was experiencing some pain after making a play in right field during the seventh inning of Tuesday's game. He was grimacing after making a catch and throwing the ball into the infield, but according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that is not why he is in the DH slot on Wednesday.

“Just probably a throw that didn't feel great.” Boone said, according to a post from Bryan Hoch. “I think it's a one-off. He's not DHing because of that. I think he's all right.”

The Blue Jays entered this series with a three-game lead on Judge and the Yankees in the AL East. New York had a big lead in the division earlier this season, but Toronto has been scorching hot during the past couple of months. After taking the first game of the series, the Blue Jays' lead grew to four games, but it is back down to three after the Yankees got the win on Tuesday.

Game 3 of this series is a big one as a two-game deficit would feel a whole lot better than four for the Yankees. Luckily for New York, Aaron Judge will be at the plate in this game, and that is where he is needed most. Judge has one of the best bats in the game, and he will need to show up for the Yankees to secure a win.

The Yankees and Blue Jays will get underway at 7:07 ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game will be available to stream on Prime Video. Max Fried will be on the hill for the Yankees, and Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Blue Jays.