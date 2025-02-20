Lonnie Walker IV is on his way back to the NBA. He signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers after spending his season (up to this point) in Lithuania and failing to catch on with an NBA team in free agency.

Walker, a native of nearby Reading, PA, tweeted about how happy is to be joining the 76ers, saying that he got the call two hours before the deadline for his buyout from Zalgiris Kaunas. He was seemingly content to finish out the season but, just in the nick of time, the NBA came calling again.

“Got the call at 10 pm. 2 hours before my clause ended. Still processing it all but truly blessed,humbled, and excited for this next chapter AGTG!” Walker said on Twitter.

In 19 games overseas, Walker averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. While his role with the 76ers surely won’t be a big one, simply making the return is an exciting turn in his basketball journey.

Lonnie Walker IV excited to join 76ers

Walker, who previously played for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, will officially join the 76ers once a roster spot opens up. With David Roddy's 10-day contract expiring soon, there will soon be room for Walker to make his return to an NBA roster.

With the Sixers dealing with injuries to Justin Edwards and Eric Gordon, Walker is about to join at the right time. His three-point shooting — he shot above 36 percent from deep in each of his last two NBA seasons — will come in handy on a team that desperately needs shooting.

Walker's contract includes a team option for next season, giving the 76ers some flexibility and potentially giving Walker an NBA spot right from the start of the offseason.