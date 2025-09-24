The Philadelphia 76ers are just under a month away from kicking off their 2025-26 season with a game against the Boston Celtics. Philadelphia is desperately hoping for a bounce back season this year after missing the playoffs altogether during the 2024-25 campaign due to various injuries, headlined by Joel Embiid.

While the 76ers didn't do much to improve their roster outside of using the number three draft pick they lucked into to select VJ Edgecombe, the team did energize the fanbase on Wednesday with an update from the fashion department.

“Back in black,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter, dropping a photo of their players wearing the iconic throwback black uniforms that the team donned during the Allen Iverson days in the early 2000s.

The team also dropped a video announcing the new (or not so new) uniforms, with the caption “heart and hustle. Stitched in black.”

76ers fans will be happy to know that even if the team is losing this year, they will be doing it in style.

A crucial year for the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers figure to have one of the biggest disparities between their potential floor and ceiling this year thanks in large part to the volatile nature of Joel Embiid's health, which has failed him over the last two seasons, resulting in more games missed than played since his 2023 MVP award win.

Paul George also joined Embiid on the bench frequently throughout last season, and even when the two were together on the floor with Tyrese Maxey, it didn't exactly yield great results for Philadelphia.

Now the 76ers will turn their attention to 2025-26, where the Eastern Conference is suddenly wide open thanks to injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. If Philadelphia can figure out a way to stay relatively healthy in their own right, this may be the best (and potentially last) chance they get in the Embiid era to truly compete.

In any case, the 76ers are set to kick off their 2025-26 season with a road game against the Boston Celtics on October 22 at 7:30 PM ET.