The Philadelphia 76ers are entering the 2025-26 NBA season with something they lacked for much of last year: optimism. Coming off a brutal 24-58 record, the third-worst in the Eastern Conference, it would have been easy to dismiss the Sixers as a franchise running out of answers. Instead, the front office doubled down on continuity and smart roster management. Every key free agent was either re-signed or retained: Kelly Oubre Jr. opted in, Justin Edwards stayed long-term as a restricted free agent, and veterans like Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry were brought back for another run. They even made savvy depth additions in Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker, and Trendon Watford while ensuring Andre Drummond remained in the fold as a backup big.

Now, with both Joel Embiid and Paul George entering the new campaign healthy, Philadelphia finds itself in a weakened Eastern Conference that one or two untouchable giants no longer define. Milwaukee is navigating age and roster balance. Boston remains strong, but its tax concerns have led to subtle roster erosion. Cleveland and New York may be competitive, but their ceilings appear capped. That leaves the Sixers with a golden opportunity: if the pieces align, they could push into the top tier of the conference and potentially make another deep playoff run.

But this isn’t a roster without flaws. Embiid and George are still injury risks. Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into an All-Star level guard, but his supporting cast is still shaky when stacked against true championship teams. V.J. Edgecombe and Jared McCain add exciting youth, but they are inexperienced. For the Sixers to become true contenders, the front office will need to remain aggressive at the trade deadline, searching for upgrades in areas of need, particularly at the forward and wing positions.

With that in mind, here are three trade targets who could reshape Philadelphia’s ceiling this season.

Sam Hauser: A sharpshooter who complements stars

Every great contender needs floor spacing, and few role players provide it as consistently as Sam Hauser. Hauser’s primary value lies in his ability to stretch defenses to their breaking point. He isn’t just a catch-and-shoot threat; he moves off the ball, relocates seamlessly, and keeps defenders occupied even when he isn’t touching the ball. That kind of gravity would give Embiid more space to operate in the post and open clearer driving lanes for Maxey. It would also provide relief for George, who at this stage of his career thrives most when he doesn’t have to shoulder heavy creation duties every night.

Sam Hauser aka The Human Torch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPsYYKnrQH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 6, 2025

Defensively, Hauser isn’t a liability, even if he won’t make an All-Defensive team. He understands rotations, contests shots with length, and is rarely out of position. On a roster with Embiid protecting the rim and George handling the toughest perimeter assignments, Hauser could fit right in as a secondary defender who simply has to hold his ground.

The challenge for Philadelphia would be cost. Boston would likely demand draft compensation or a promising young player, and given how competitive the Celtics are and the injury to Tatum, it may require overpaying to pry Hauser away. Still, for a Sixers team desperate for reliable shooting around their stars, this is exactly the kind of move that could elevate their offense into elite territory.

Obi Toppin: Energy and versatility in the frontcourt

Toppin, currently with the Indiana Pacers, has blossomed into a dynamic offensive weapon when used correctly. His high-flying athleticism and cutting ability make him a nightmare for defenses, especially when paired with guards who can collapse defenses. In Philadelphia, he’d feast on easy buckets generated by Maxey’s penetration and George’s playmaking. Embiid himself has never had a lob threat of Toppin’s caliber consistently alongside him, and that vertical dimension could force defenses to make uncomfortable choices.

Obi Toppin last season: 10.5 PPG

4.0 RPG

1.6 APG

52.9 FG% Predict his statline for the 2025-26 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/HhstNC7UI0 — PacersMuse (@pacersmuse) September 19, 2025

Beyond the highlight dunks, Toppin has also grown as a shooter, developing into a credible floor spacer from the corners. While not elite, his shot is respected enough to keep defenses honest, and his willingness to run the floor would give Philadelphia’s half-court-heavy offense a much-needed change of pace. Defensively, he has the tools to switch onto multiple positions, though consistency has been an issue. Still, in a bench or hybrid role, he wouldn’t be asked to anchor the defense, just to provide energy, length, and effort.

Article Continues Below

For Philadelphia, Toppin represents a middle ground between cost and impact. He’s not a star, and the Pacers may not consider him untouchable given their own crowded frontcourt. That makes him a realistic target for the Sixers to pursue. If added, he could dramatically raise the team’s second-unit ceiling and give them lineup flexibility that would be critical in playoff matchups.

Royce O’Neale: Veteran toughness and defensive balance

If there is one area Philadelphia can never have enough of, it’s defensive versatility. Paul George is elite, Embiid anchors the paint, and Oubre provides length, but beyond that, the Sixers remain vulnerable against elite wings and dynamic offenses. Royce O’Neale is the kind of glue guy who could stabilize the roster.

F**K IT ROYCE O'NEALE BALL FAKE HIGHLIGHTS (2025 EDITION) pic.twitter.com/jA90Pu5GkX — Aligned RB (@RyB_311) July 26, 2025

O’Neale has built his career on doing the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet but win playoff games. He’s a gritty defender who can guard multiple positions, from quicker guards to bruising wings. He’s also a reliable spot-up shooter, hitting threes at an above-average clip while rarely forcing bad shots. That blend of defense and complementary offense is precisely what contenders crave.

For Philadelphia, O’Neale would fit like a glove. He’d take pressure off George defensively, giving the Sixers another trusted option to throw at top scorers. He’d also balance out lineups that sometimes skew too offensive-heavy with Maxey and Embiid dominating touches. Importantly, O’Neale brings playoff experience and veteran composure. This is a Sixers team that has often folded under pressure in big moments, and adding a player who thrives in the margins could be the difference in a tight playoff series.

Where do the 76ers stand in the East?

In a weakened Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers’ margin for error is slimmer than ever. The 76ers have done their part this offseason by locking up their free agents and adding depth, but internal health will dictate much of their fate. If Embiid and George stay on the floor, Maxey continues his rise, and young players like Edgecombe and McCain grow into their roles, the 76ers could push for a top-four seed. But without another midseason addition, it’s hard to see them outpacing Boston or even a fully healthy Milwaukee.

That’s why the trade deadline looms so large. Adding a sharpshooter like Hauser, an energy big like Toppin, or a defensive glue piece like O’Neale could be the move that tilts the balance. Philadelphia doesn’t need to swing for a superstar; they already have three All-Star-level players. What they need is targeted reinforcement, role players who magnify their stars’ strengths and cover their weaknesses.

The Sixers are at a crossroads. Last season was a low point, but the pieces are in place for a turnaround. With smart maneuvering and perhaps one bold trade, the 76ers could go from an afterthought in 2024-25 to a legitimate contender in 2025-26. The question is whether the front office will recognize the urgency and act accordingly.